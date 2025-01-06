Meet This Record Breaking Snowman Who Calls New York Home

With all this snow across New York State to start 2025 off with, someone turned those lemons into lemonade creating a record breaking tall snowman.

Coming in at 23 feet, 10 inches, meet the St. Lawrence Nurserieshere’s snowman. He came to life with most of the cold-hardy team who worked to bring him to life over the last 10 days:

If you’re driving by the farm, feel free to pull into either driveway to take a photo. You might even be able to spot the SLN logo up on the snowman’s hat!"

Absolutely incredible. This is the record for 2025 so far, and it soon could be broken.

Each Year New York Has A Record Breaking Snowman

Vern Scoville builds a 35-foot-tall snowman in his yard each year. You can find it each year on Route 126 between Carthage and Watertown:

For the past few winters, Vern Scoville (my father), has been creating huge snowmen. With the help of friends, family, and some farming equipment we build a 35-foot-tall snowman each year."

Mind Boggling Snow Totals From First Massive Storm of 2025 in Central New York

The first lake-effect snowstorm of 2025 was a doozy. The snow totals from the National Weather Service are staggering. Over five feet fell in parts of Central New York. That's more than most small children and vertically challenged adults. You can find all the totals online here.

What does more than 5 feet of snow really look like? Take a peek:

