Holy Crab! Huge Record Breaking Crustacean Caught in New York

Can you believe how big this crab is? What a catch!

It's always surprising to see watch fisherman will find "under the sea". Sometimes it's nothing but a rock or a dinglehopper... But not this time! One crabber in New York just pulled up a catch of a lifetime, and it looks like Sebastian gained some weight.

The NYS Department of Environmental Conservation is proud to announce there's a new record holder in New York. Hunter Tracy is credited for netting a monster blue crab, measuring 7-3/16" in carapace length.

Hunter caught the crab in Moriches Bay, on the southern shore of Long Island.

This is a huge feat, considering hard shell blue crabs have to be at least 4.5 inches to take in New York. Soft shell only have to be 3.5 inches. So a crustacean over 7 inches is a great catch for any crabber in New York.

The NYS DEC wants to congratulate Hunter on his accomplishment and welcome him (and the blue crab) to the history books.

Where there was one, there's sure to be many more like this king crab. You can always get more information about crabbing and other types of fishing in New York on the DEC's website.

If you're interested on other types of fishing and where the best places are to reel in a big one in New York State, we have that answer for you as well.

