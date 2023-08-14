Rebirth in Central New York: Beloved Store Returns in a New Home

What's old is new again. A store that closed in Central New York is making a comeback.

Play it Again Sports is opening again. The franchise that sells gently used sports equipment closed earlier this year on Commercial Drive in New Hartford, New York. An 'everything in the store must go' sale was held to clear it all out.

Open it Again

Play It Again Sports is opening again in a new location. The store will now be located in the Crossgates Plaza next to Plato's Closet and Once Upon a Child, both specializing in gently used clothing sales.

It's expected to re-open sometime this Fall but the sign has already been put up.

Sell Your Stuff

If you have gently used sports gear and fitness equipment, you can sell it at Plato's Closet or Once Upon a Child until the new location is open.

Crossroads Plaza will soon become the place to make or save some money on sports equipment, baby gear, and clothing.

