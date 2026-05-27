FDA Expands Dog Food Recall Over Possible Listeria Risk

If your dog eats raw food, you may want to double-check what’s sitting in the freezer.

The FDA announced that Raaw Energy is recalling its raw dog food products due to possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination, a bacterium that can make both pets and humans seriously ill.

Why This Recall Matters

According to the FDA, the concern isn’t just for dogs. Humans can also get sick while handling contaminated pet food, especially if they don’t properly wash their hands, bowls, utensils, or surfaces after feeding their pets.

Get our free mobile app

Symptoms of listeria in humans can include fever, nausea, muscle aches, diarrhea, and headaches. In more serious cases, infections can become dangerous for young children, older adults, pregnant women, and people with weakened immune systems.

READ MORE: Spoiling Your Dog Could Do More Harm Than Good

Dogs may show symptoms like vomiting, diarrhea, loss of appetite, fever, or low energy. Even pets that don’t appear sick can still carry the bacteria and spread it to other animals or people.

damedeeso/Think Stock damedeeso/Think Stock loading...

What Pet Owners Should Do

The FDA says anyone who purchased the recalled food produced between 7/17/25 and 12/23/25 should stop using it immediately and throw it away in a secure container so children, pets, and wildlife can’t get into it.

Pet owners should also sanitize any bowls, storage containers, counters, refrigerators, or other surfaces that may have come into contact with the food.

The recall impacts multiple Raaw Energy products distributed across several states, including New York. You can see the full list at FDA.gov.