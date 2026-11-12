A Golden Find: Bright Yellow Burbot Stuns Wildlife Crews in Oswego Harbor

One golden catch in New York State has many stunned.

Federal wildlife officials made a one-in-a-million discovery in Upstate New York after pulling a bright yellow-orange fish from the waters of Oswego Harbor.

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U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service crews were conducting a routine aquatic invasive species survey when they netted the striking, unusually colored burbot.

A Rare Genetic Discovery

Standard burbot typically features mottled brown-gray camouflage. However, biologists determined this individual suffers from xanthochromism, a rare genetic mutation that suppresses natural pigments and turns skin a vivid yellow-orange hue, a condition far less common in wild fish than albinism.

It almost looks like the fish is smiling. Take a look for yourself.

Uncharted Local Waters

This marks the first official detection of a burbot during a government survey in Oswego Harbor. While the species is native to New York, no other xanthic burbot has ever been documented in the state.

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A rare catch and one that's a catch of a lifetime.

The cold-water bottom-dwellers rarely venture into warm, shallow harbor zones, making the location as surprising as the color.

Sent to Experts for Answers

U.S. Geological Survey researchers noted the fish was severely emaciated and in poor health.

Because native Lake Ontario burbot populations are low and facing environmental stress, the unique specimen was sent to the Cornell University College of Veterinary Medicine for detailed health analysis.

Researchers say the discovery could be lucky for the species.

An exceptionally rare fish may provide valuable insight into the health of the species’ populations leading to future management actions and decisions.

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