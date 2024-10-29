A rare and fatal disease has been found in a deer in Upstate New York.

Routine surveillance uncovered a confirmed case of Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD). Now, an interagency CWD Response Plan will thoroughly investigate and ramp up surveillance of wild deer in the area.

What is CWD

CWD is a transmissible disease that affects the brain and central nervous system of certain deer, elk, and moose. It's fatal, spreads rapidly, and is nearly impossible to eliminate once established.

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) says the threat to the public is low. "Although there is no strong evidence that CWD can infect humans, people should not consume meat from infected animals."

Preventing Spread

A sample was collected in a facility in DEC’s Region 6 in the Western Adirondacks/Eastern Lake Ontario area. CWD was confirmed through testing.

State and federal agencies are continuing to investigate and plan to take actions to prevent the potential spread in New York State.

"While there is no evidence that CWD is present in wild deer at this time, DEC will initiate enhanced surveillance in wild deer working with local hunters, processors, and taxidermists in the area. Efforts are also underway to collect roadkill to determine if CWD is present in wild deer."

Protect New York Deer

The DEC is offering tips for hunters to help protect New York's deer herd from CWD.

If hunting deer, elk, moose, or caribou outside of New York, debone the harvest before bringing it back.

Avoid deer urine-based lures or attractant scents that could contain infectious material

Dispose of carcass waste in a landfill

Report a deer that appears sick, unusually thin, or behaves abnormally

Hunt only wild deer and support fair chase hunting principles

Do not consume game that appears sick or diseased

Everyone is also encouraged to report any sick or dying deer, including roadkill deer, in the Region 6 area to DEC for possible collection and testing. Call the DEC’s Region 6 Wildlife Office at 315-785-2263 or email Information.R6@dec.ny.gov.

