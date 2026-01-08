A beloved Central New York Bakery has closed but don’t worry, it’s not the end of your sweet treat fix.

Ramon's Bakery' has shut down in Whitesboro. It closed during the holidays on December 28 for a few reasons, including some health issues.

Utica Store Still Open

The good news? Those delicious baked goods are still available. You'll just have to travel to Utica to get them.

The closure of the Whitesboro location will allow the team to put all their energy into the Utica store, located on Albany and Culver Ave.

That means more variety, and plenty of your favorite breads, pastries, and donuts—plus a few new treats to try along the way.

Changing Menu

Over the next few weeks, the owners promise the menu will keep growing and changing, so there’s always something fresh to grab.

It’s the perfect excuse to swing by, check out what’s new, and stock up on all the classics you know and love.

For anyone who’s been a regular at Whitesboro, the bakery can’t wait to welcome you to Utica—same friendly faces, same sweet treats, just bigger and better.

Whether you’re craving a donut, a fresh loaf of bread, or something new, there’s plenty to enjoy.

So grab your sweet tooth and head to Utica soon—you never know what might become your next favorite treat.