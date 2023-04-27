Not My Cat! Upstate NY Family Finds Tired Animal Asleep in their House

It's time to get your eyes checked. This wasn't a cat one Upstate New York family let inside their house last night.

DEC Environmental Conservation Officers (ECO) received a complaint recently about an unwanted visitor in a woman's house. Though she loves her animals, it was pretty clear she didn't want this raccoon taking shelter in her home.

Credit - NYS Department of Environmental Conservation Credit - NYS Department of Environmental Conservation loading...

When ECO Damrath made it to her residence in Erie County, he found the raccoon slumped in the corner of her room on top of a bookshelf. By taking one look around the house, it was pretty clear to the officer this was no freak accident. The homeowner was completely to blame.

Open Door Policy

It wasn't just the raccoon the ECO found in the house. There were also several cats taking shelter, eating from the food left out by the woman. ECO Damrath also noticed a two-way "cat door" when walking into the house. Meaning the woman was intentionally feeding neighborhood animals in the house.

Iff you were a racoon snooping around for food, why wouldn't you take advantage of a free bed & breakfast?

Racoon DikkyOesin loading...

ECO Damrath was able to safely remove the raccoon from the house, but his job wasn't done. He then informed the woman of local leash and vermin laws. Not only is possessing a raccoon against the law, but it's also dangerous.

It's helpful for anyone who has or is thinking about installing a two-way cat door onto their house. Your friendly feline might appreciate the easy access, but you might be opening the door to more than just pets to your house.

300 Animals Rescued From Deplorable Conditions Hundreds of animals were rescued from deplorable conditions inside a Long Island home.

44 of Biggest Earthquakes to Shake New York State New York is no stranger to earthquakes. There have been 44 to hit the state with a magnitude of 3.0 or higher.

USDA Issues Health Alert for These Soups in New York State The USDA has issued a Health Alert, advising anyone with these soups to throw them out. A bacteria found within the product is causing the soups to expire early, far before their listed expiration dates.

Below are the soups included...

13 Small But Mighty Upstate New York Miniature Golf Courses Playing a round of miniature golf in Upstate New York is a rite of passage. Our region is the perfect place to play, too. Did you know that miniature golf (as we know it) got its start with two brothers in Binghamton in 1938?

This gallery shines the spotlight on a baker's dozen smaller, family-run mini-golf operations around Upstate New York. We did not include the million-dollar golf course/theme attractions you will find in Lake George and other summer meccas, but these little ones are just as much fun. And, yes, you will find the time-honored tradition of getting a free game if you get the ball in the clown's nose at one of these little gems!