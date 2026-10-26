Quest Diagnostics disclosed a data breach involving unauthorized access to patient records.

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An unauthorized party gained access to Quests Quanum Lab Services Manager system. This portal is used by healthcare providers and clients to place lab test orders and view results.

Quest Diagnostics has offices across New York State.

What Happened?

Quest confirmed that both Personally Identifiable Information and Protected Health Information were accessed.

Depending on the individual, this can include names, Social Security numbers, medical information, test orders, and health insurance details.

Quest stated that they terminated the unauthorized access and contained the incident. Other ordering systems were temporarily paused out of an abundance of caution, but Quest noted they were not breached and access has since been restored.

Photo by Vitaly Gariev on Unsplash Doctor consults with patient in medical office

Who Does It Affect?

The breach specifically targeted the Quanum LSM platform.

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If your doctor or clinic used this system to order your bloodwork, urine tests, or other lab panels, your records may be among those accessed.

Quest serves 1 in 3 American adults each year. While Quest confirmed that "certain patient records" were accessed, the exact number of impacted individuals is still being investigated.

Was Your Data Compromised?

Because investigations of this scale take time, there is currently no instant lookup tool available.

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Official Notification Letters

Under HIPAA and federal law, Quest is required to notify affected individuals directly.

Quest will issue formal written notifications via physical mail to all patients determined to be impacted once their investigation concludes.

Letters typically include details on what specific data was exposed and offer free identity theft monitoring or credit protection services.

Contacting Your Provider

You can ask your doctor's office or the health clinic that drew your lab work whether they use Quests Quanum LSM system and if they have received any security updates or breach notifications regarding their patient portal.

Recommended Action

Scammers frequently leverage news of high-profile data breaches.

Be wary of unsolicited emails, calls, or texts claiming to be from Quest or your doctor asking for payment, passwords, or personal verification.

Quest has noted they will never ask for payment via Zelle, Venmo, or cryptocurrency.

Check statements from your health insurance provider to ensure no unfamiliar lab tests or claims were billed under your name.