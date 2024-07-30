Morning Earthquake Shakes Parts of Upstate New York

A morning earthquake shook parts of Upstate New York. Did you feel it? It struck just north of the Adirondack Mountains over the Canadian border.

Earthquakes in New York

There have been more than 550 earthquakes in New York State. The first one struck the New York City area on December 18, 1737, with a magnitude of 5.2. It's one of two damaging quakes to hit the Big Apple.

The largest earthquake to ever hit New York State was on September 5, 1944. A 5.9 magnitude quake struck near the New York-Canadian border, causing damage in Massena and Cornwall, Ontario.

Western New York felt its strongest quake on August 12, 1929, with a magnitude of 5.2. It was centered near the town of Attica.

The Utica/Rome area has felt a few tremors over the years. One hit Barneveld in 2015 and another struck Prospect in 2013. Both were less than a magnitude of 2. Port Leyden, on the other hand, shook with a 3.5 magnitude quake back in 1980.

New Jersey Quakes

New Jersey has been the hot spot lately for earthquakes. The quakes started near the end of April in Gladstone with one registering 2.9 on the Richter Scale on Saturday, April 27. Another 2.6 magnitude quake struck on May 1.

Califon just had three in one day on June 17. The strongest was a 1.9-magnitude quake. And there were two more the day before.

There have been 16 earthquakes in the same area since May 30.

Latest New York Quake

The latest earthquake struck in Ormstown, Quebec. It hit at 8:12 AM on Monday, July 29.

The quake measure 2.8 on the Richter Scale and could be felt in parts of Upstate New York and Vermont.