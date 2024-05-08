The Small New York Hamlet That Got it’s Name From a Prank

There's a small hamlet in New York that got its name thanks to a 200 year old prank.

Pumpkin Hook is located in the Finger Lake region, south of Rochester in the town of Farmington. The hamlet was founded by Otis Hathaway and was originally known as New Salem.

Hooked Pumpkins

So how did the small hamlet go from New Salem to Pumpkin Hook?

In the 1800s the area was known for its pumpkin fields. The Hathaway's grew lots of gourds for feeding their stock.

One day a man traveled from far away to purchase a load of pumpkins. He loaded them onto his wagon hoping to take them back to his village where they were less plentiful and sell them to the local residents.

The man stayed in a hotel for the night before heading back home. However, while he was asleep, a few village boys 'hooked' the pumpkins from the wagon and set two or more on front porches around the village.

The news soon spread and many residents were asked if they had been down to the "Pumpkin Hook". Thus originated the popular name "Pumpkin Hook".

The New York Folklore Society has even placed a market in front of the town park in Farmington, recognizing the prank and name change.

Pumpkin Hook Carnival

Every year the Farmington Volunteer Fire Association holds a Pumpkin Hook Carnival. This year marks the 76th annual event that is always held the first weekend in August.

