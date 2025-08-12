It’s that time again—Tarot Tuesday. Quiet your mind, then choose the card you feel drawn to: card 1, 2, or 3. Your pick may reveal what’s headed your way over the next two weeks.

Here Are This Week's Cards

Dave Wheeler/TSM Dave Wheeler/TSM loading...

From left to right, pick Card 1, 2, or 3. And honestly, if you're feeling it, go ahead and pick all three.

Card 1 – The Tower (Destruction)

Dave Wheeler/TSM Dave Wheeler/TSM loading...

Traditionally, The Tower represents sudden upheaval, destruction of old structures, and the kind of chaos that shakes you to your core. But, this also clears away what’s no longer serving you. The burning ship image reminds us that storms are terrifying in the moment, but often necessary for safe passage into calmer waters. You’ve weathered that storm, and while you may still feel a little shaky, you’re boarding a new vessel that’s stronger, steadier, and better aligned with your future.

Even though the image of the burning ship might make you feel nervous, I believe you have gone through the worst of the storm. You just ended one rough chapter. Maybe you're now beginning a new job, and moving forward. This card is a reminder that no matter what, you made the right choice. The storm was rough for a while for you, but finally now that this ship is gone, you're onboard a new one that is much safer.

Greek God to Channel: Hephaestus, god of the forge and craftsmanship, who was cast from Olympus but built a better life from the ashes. Like him, take what was broken and forge it into something powerful and lasting.

Card 2 – Seven of Pentacles (Potential)

Dave Wheeler/TSM Dave Wheeler/TSM loading...

The Seven of Pentacles is a card of assessment, patience, and investment in yourself. Traditionally, it’s about stepping back to see how your hard work is paying off and deciding where to put your energy next. This is a reminder to nurture yourself as much as you nurture others, and to savor the final weeks of summer doing things that bring you joy. It’s not indulgence, it’s replenishment.

This is a reminder that over the next few weeks, make sure you're filling your cup up with things you enjoy. Put you front and center. You constantly juggle so much, whether it's work, relationships, or family, to name a few. You need time for you. Take full advantage of the end of summer and take time for you. You aren't being selfish, you need this release.

Greek God to Channel: Aphrodite, goddess of love and beauty — not just in romance, but in self-love and pleasure. Let yourself enjoy beauty, creativity, and the simple luxuries that make life sweet.

Card 3 – Six of Swords (Calm)

Dave Wheeler/TSM Dave Wheeler/TSM loading...

Traditionally, the Six of Swords is a journey away from difficulties toward a more peaceful phase of life. It often symbolizes healing, moving on, and recovery sometimes physically, sometimes emotionally. This card is a gentle nudge to keep moving forward and not get pulled back by the undertow of old patterns.

You have made some truly positive changes this year. It hasn't been an easy path, but you are choosing to walk this road calmly, hoping for things to get better. This card also serves as a reminder that it's still easy for you to get off path and whether you go back to the past, or have past behaviors surface again. Keep moving forward, you are powerful and got this.

Greek God to Channel: Athena, goddess of wisdom and strategy. She encourages calculated moves, calm decision-making, and the courage to stick with your new path despite temptations to turn back.

Overall Energy (Next Two Weeks):

Dave Wheeler/TSM Dave Wheeler/TSM loading...

Across all three cards, there’s a clear narrative: you’ve faced storms, planted seeds of self-care, and are now journeying toward a calmer, stronger version of yourself. Whether your challenge was recent or ongoing, the message is the same. You’re in a transitional period where resilience, self-love, and clear-headed strategy will carry you forward. Hephaestus, Aphrodite, and Athena together remind you that healing comes from rebuilding what’s broken, nurturing yourself without guilt, and staying wise and steady on the road ahead.

About The Deck We Are Using

The deck we are using is called The Oceanic Tarot:

The cast of characters of the Oceanic Tarot are primarily mermaids — but publisher Cico Books has wisely avoided using the title “Mermaid Tarot“, given that several other decks using some variant of that name have preceded it to market. Additionally, however, we have sea creatures representing the suits — seahorses for Wands, dolphins for Cups, sharks for Swords, and sea turtles for Pentacles."

About The Psychic Who Is Doing The Reading

Dave Wheeler is a professional psychic medium who has communicated with spirits and channeled messages since high school. He has been doing readings for over 15 years, specializing in Tarot for the last five. You can learn more by searching ‘Dave The Seer, The Psychic DJ’”. You can also catch him on mornings for "Polly and Wheels in the Morning" on Big Frog 104 in Utica/Rome NY.

