Love is definitely in the air at the New York State Fair — and this year, it seems proposals are becoming part of the show.

On Monday, August 25, fans at Jessie Murph’s Chevy Court concert got a surprise when a man in the crowd got down on one knee and proposed. The emotional moment unfolded in front of cheering fans as Murph performed, and the newly engaged couple walked away with a memory they’ll never forget.

Just four days later, it happened again — this time at Suburban Park during Dustin Lynch’s high-energy Friday night show. As the country star belted out his hits, another man in the crowd pulled out a ring and popped the question. Once again, the crowd roared with excitement, but this time the magic reached the stage.

He Put a Ring on It

Dustin Lynch noticed the commotion and stopped to recognize the couple in the audience. For the bride- and groom-to-be, the moment became even more unforgettable with a blessing straight from one of country music’s biggest stars.

"What happened over here?" Lynch asked from the stage. "He just put a ring on it. Congratulations."

Two concerts, two couples, two “yes” moments — all within a single fair week.

The New York State Fair has always been known for its food, rides, and music, but this year it might just be remembered as a place where love took center stage.