The “Closed” sign will be turned over for the last and final time at a longtime Central New York favorite this fall, marking the end of an era for many local diners.

This closure comes amid a string of recent restaurant shutdowns over the last few years, including Margaritaville in Destiny USA, Pedro's Kitchen in New Hartford and a NYC diner made famous after being featured in a Robert Deniro movie, just to name a few.

Among these changes is a beloved steakhouse that has called the Gridley Building in Syracuse home for 15 years.

Prime Steak House Closing

Prime Steak House, originally located at 313 N. Geddes St., became a downtown staple known for its carefully crafted menu and inviting ambiance, hosting everything from special celebrations to casual dinners.

Something New Coming?

In a recent message to its customers, the restaurant posted the sad news on social media.

“We look forward to spending the next few months delivering exceptional dining experiences to our beloved customers. We invite you to visit and make new memories with us this summer!”

Although the reasons for closing haven’t been fully disclosed, the owner hinted that something new is on the horizon.

With the local dining scene in flux, now is the time for the community to show support, savor their favorites, and celebrate the legacy of these cherished spots before their final chapters close.