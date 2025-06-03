The New York State Fair is adding four more acts to its already packed concert lineup, including some exciting performances for Pride Day.

With these fresh additions, there’s even more variety and fun in store for fairgoers ready to enjoy some great music.

every free concert at new york state fair Credit - NYS Fair loading...

Free Fair Concerts

In 2024, more than three dozen national recording artists rocked the stages at Chevy Court and Suburban Park.

This year, the Chevrolet Music Series is turning up the volume with 41 national acts on the schedule. The latest addition? Four acts to celebrate Pride Day on Friday, August 22, 2025.

READ MORE: Country Star Draws Biggest Crowd At New York State Fair, 2nd Largest All Time

Country singer Lily Rose kicks things off at 1 PM, followed by pop-rock band Neon Trees at 6 PM, rising star Jessie Murph at 8 PM, and a Lady Gaga tribute act closing the night at 9 PM.

"As we highlight our 10th anniversary of Pride Day at the Fair, I can’t think of a better concert lineup and programming to bring together and uplift our LGBTQ+ community,” said State Fair Director Julie LaFave.

4 acts to celebrate Pride Day at the NYS Fair Credit - NYS Fair loading...

Star Spangled Savings

The 2025 New York State Fair runs from August 20 through September 1 at the fairgrounds in Syracuse.

Get your tickets early and save with the Star-Spangled Savings sale through July 6.

Tickets are just $6 but you can only get a maximum of 12 and they must be purchased online by visiting The Great New York State Fair’s website.

READ MORE: What Happens to 800 Pounds of Butter After New York State Fair is Over

Keep in mind, parking and Midway ride tickets are sold separately and will be available in the coming weeks.

If you miss the sale, regular admission tickets go on sale starting July 7.

Take a look at the entertainment lineup that's been already announced....so far.

Get our free mobile app