Want To See Russell Dickerson at FrogFest 34 Without Paying Online Fees
Who wants to see Russell Dickerson at FrogFest 34 without paying the extra online fees? Price Chopper/Market 32 is helping you out with that.
Tickets to FrogFest 34 are now available at a discounted price without extra fees. Price Chopper/Market 32 has $28 tickets to enjoy music all day from headliner Russell Dickerson, Mike Gossin, Mark Taylor, and Alyssa Trahan, from Nashville, along with local favorites, Whiskey Creek, Broken Rule, The Grizzly Ridge Band, and Grit N Grace who kicks off FrogFest June 18 at the Herkimer County Fairgrounds, presented by Curtis Lumber.
Discounted Tickets
Tickets can be purchased at any Central New York Price Chopper/Market 32. You can also pick up tickets online anytime for $30 or $70 for VIP tickets that include all the food and non-alcoholic drinks for the day.
FrogFest 34
Russell Dickerson, one of country music's hottest stars, will headline FrogFest 34, presented by Curtis Lumber on June 17 at the Herkimer County Fairgrounds.
WHAT: FrogFest 34
WHEN: June 17
WHERE: Herkimer County Fairgrounds
GATES: 11:30 AM
MUSIC: 12:00 PM
ENTERTAINMENT
Dickerson will end a day filled with live music from Central New York's favorite local bands and new talent from Nashville. Mike Gossin, formerly of Gloriana, and a New Hartford native, will perform his first solo concert before a hometown crowd.
Russell Dickerson
Mike Gossin (former of Gloriana)
Mark Taylor
Alyssa Trahan
Whiskey Creek
Broken Rule
Grizzly Ridge Band
Grit N Grace
Russell Dickerson Interview
FrogFest 34
FrogFest 34 is brought to you by Toyota, Standard Heating Cooling & Insulating, The Potting Shed Antiques, Busch Light, John's Mobile Homes, Big Apple Music, Bear Arms Gun Shop, Nirvana Water and CABVI.
TICKET PRICES
$30 General Admission
$70- Standard Insulating VIP tickets include a private cash bar, food, private bathrooms, FrogFest T-Shirt, and special seating.
Kids 10 and under FREE with General Admission (VIP tickets $70)
$40 at the gate on June 18
Get your tickets for FrogFest 33, sponsored by Curtis Lumber, online or at the Herkimer County Fairground.