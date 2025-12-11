Big changes are coming to Central New York, and shoppers have a lot to look forward to.

COR Development has officially started redeveloping the former Price Chopper location near the Great Northern Mall in Clay, transforming a huge 67,000-square-foot space into a vibrant multi-tenant shopping destination.

4 New Businesses Coming to Town

The new retail lineup is turning heads: shoppers can expect Ross Dress for Less, Sierra Trading Post, Boot Barn, and Five Below. These well-known national brands promise a mix of fashion, outdoor gear, footwear, and fun bargain finds, all in one convenient location.

Get our free mobile app

And it’s not just the stores getting an upgrade. COR Development is giving the property a fresh look with new façades, upgraded site improvements, and improved walkability throughout the space.

READ MORE: This NY Town Is Among the Best Christmas Towns in the U.S.

That means whether you’re hopping from store to store or just stopping by for a quick visit, the experience will feel smoother, brighter, and more modern.

For longtime locals, this redevelopment represents a new chapter for a familiar spot. The Price Chopper closed in April 2024, following the 2021 merger of Tops Friendly Markets and Price Chopper/Market 32. Now, after years of planning, the space is getting a fresh start and a completely new identity.

Opening in Fall of 2026

Construction is already underway, and if all goes according to plan, these four retailers are expected to open their doors in the fall of 2026.

For Clay residents and shoppers across the region, it’s shaping up to be a destination that combines convenience, variety, and a little retail fun, all in one place.