Rain check on winter!

It looks like you won't need to gas up that snow blower just yet. At least not in Central or Western New York, where early predictions were calling for lots of heavy Lake Effect Snow.

You may need a boat though. Precipitation is still coming. However, the warm temperatures will turn most of it into rain.

heavy rain arrfoto/Think Stock loading...

Higher Elevation Snow

The National Weather Service says there is a chance of measurable snow, but only in the higher elevations Wednesday night through Thursday. Unless, of course, the band moves.

"Some of the latest model are hinting at a narrow band of heavier precipitation pivoting through the region, but placement of this band is all over the place. This creates a very uncertain forecast as it is possible that some areas could significantly overperform with snowfall amounts, while others may not get nearly as much snow or perhaps remain mostly rain."

AntonioGuillem/Think Stock AntonioGuillem/Think Stock loading...

Much Needed Precipitation

Several areas in New York, especially the Catskill region, could see the first accumulating snowfall of the season, but it depends on the temperature. A degree or two change could mean the difference between seeing several inches of snow, or little to no accumulation at all.

Whatever precipitation Mother Nature brings will be helpful.

New York is suffering the worst drought in years. Watches and warnings have been issued all across the state as wildfires continue to burn thousands of acres.

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

CNY Long Range Forecast

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 50.

Tuesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 38.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 55.

Wednesday Night: Rain. Low around 37.

Thursday: Rain. High near 45. C

Thursday Night: Rain. Low around 34.

Friday: Rain. High near 42.

Friday Night: Showers likely, mainly before 1 AM. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 32.

Saturday: Showers likely, mainly after 1 PM. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 44.

Saturday Night: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 35.

Sunday: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 43.

Sunday Night: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 34.

Monday: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 45.

Get our free mobile app

Last winter, Central New York didn't see it's first measurable snow of the season until early January.

First Measurable Snow Hits Central New York The new year begins with the first measurable snow of the season in Central New York. Gallery Credit: Credit - Polly McAdams