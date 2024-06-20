Lucky New York Lottery Player Waking Up a Multi-Millionaire
Someone in New York is waking up a multi-millionaire this morning. One winning two million dollar Powerball jackpot ticket was sold in the Empire State. Is it you?
Over the last few month a Powerball ticket worth one million dollars was sold in Onondaga County at the Wegman's on Brewerton Road in Cicero. A winning Mega Millions ticket was sold in Cicero. That one came from the Speedway on Brewerton Road.
$2 Million Powerball Winner in New York
No one won the big jackpot in the latest Powerball drawing. But one lucky player cashed in, hitting 5 numbers and the Power Play.
The winning Powerball numbers for Wednesday, June 19 were:
4-27-44-50-64 +7
The winning ticket worth $2,000,000.00 was sold in at the 7-Eleven on Main Street in Buffalo. I hope the winner was someone who could really use the money.
The jackpot for the next Powerball drawing on Saturday, June 22 is $72 million.
Don't Fall For Lottery Scams
There are several lottery scams you should be aware of. They have different names but all have the same intent - promising big prizes in official-looking emails or texts if certain fees are paid.
There is no “Mega Millions sweepstake international lottery program,” no “Mega Million Jackpot Winners List,” and no “Mega Millions International Lottery.”
Only Way to Win is to Buy a Ticket
The only way to win a lottery jackpot is to buy a ticket and match some or all of the winning numbers. And winners never have to pay any fees to claim a real lottery prize. If you are asked to pay money, it is a scam.
You can check all winning numbers at Nylottery.ny.gov.
