Post Malone Coming Home to Central New York for F-1 Trillion Tour

Post Malone is coming home for what could be one of the biggest concerts in Central New York.

The F-1 Trillion Tour will feature a collection of country songs.

The tour will make a stop at the Empower Federal Credit Union Amphitheater at Lakeview in Syracuse on Saturday, September 14.

Tickets go on sale Monday, July 1 at 10 AM at Livenation.com or Ticketmaster.

Live Nation Live Nation loading...

Get Fancy Like at Lakeview

Get ready to get Fancy Like when Walker Hayes brings his Same Drunk tour to the Empower Federal Credit Union Amphitheater.

Who: Walker Hayes

When: Thursday, August 29 at 7:30 PM

Where: Empower Federal Credit Union Amphitheater at Lakeview

Tickets go on sale Friday, April 12 at 10 AM at Livenation.com.

Walker Hayes at Lakeview in Syracuse Credit - Live Nation loading...

Get a Little Sideways

Get ready to get a little sideways. Dierks Bentley is bringing his 'Gravel and Gold' tour to the Empower Federal Credit Union Amphitheater this summer.

Who: Dierks Bentley with Chase Rice & Randy Rogers Band

When: Friday, August 16 at 7 PM

Where: Empower Federal Credit Union Amphitheater at Lakeview

Dierks Bentley in Syracuse Credit - Live Nation loading...

Grab Your Rowdy Friends

Grab all your rowdy friends. Hank Williams Jr will be at Lakeview in Syracuse next summer, joining the growing list of stars performing at the Empower Federal Credit Union Amphitheater to get you into a "Country State of Mind."

Who: Hank Williams Jr with Whiskey Myers

When: Saturday, August 24 at 7 PM

Where: Empower Federal Credit Union Amphitheater at Lakeview

Credit - David McClister Credit - David McClister loading...

Jason Aldean Throwing Lakeview Party

Jason Aldean is throwing a Lakeview party in Syracuse. He's bringing his 'Highway Desperado' tour to the newly named Empower Federal Credit Union Amphitheater. Hailey Whitters, Chase Matthew, Austin Snell, and Dee Jay Silver will be along for the ride.

Who: Jason Aldean

When: Thursday, July 11 at 7 PM

Where: Empower Federal Credit Union Amphitheater at Lakeview

Credit - Kayla Krauss Credit - Kayla Krauss loading...

Jordan Davis at Lakeview

'Take It From Me'... you'll want to see Jordan Davis when he comes to Syracuse, the first Lakeview concert announced for 2024.

The 2024 Damn Good Time Tour will stop at Lakeview and Mitchell Tenpenny and Ashley Cooke will be along for the ride.

Who: Jordan Davis, Mitchell Tenpenny, Ashley Cooke

When: Thursday, July 18 at 7 PM

Where: Empower Federal Credit Union Amphitheater

Credit - Live Nation Credit - Live Nation loading...

Lakeview Concert Tickets

Tickets for all shows are available at Tickemaster.com.

Who would you like to see at Empower Federal Credit Union Amphitheater this summer? Let us know in our station app.

11 Country Stars Who Don't Write Their Own Songs + 1 You'll Be Shocked to Learn Does If you think a country singer needs to write their own songs to be a legitimate artist, take this short quiz:

Reba McEntire, Randy Travis, Blake Shelton, Alan Jackson? Which of the following five hitmakers is also an established songwriter: Luke Bryan

Just two of those names make this list of 11 country stars who don't write their own songs, and one you'll be surprised to learn does. It's a list that includes four Country Music Hall of Fame inductees and at least two others sure to get in soon. The takeaway is that great singers are great storytellers, especially when they're telling someone else's story. Gallery Credit: Billy Dukes

The Top 40 Country Songs of 2023, Ranked The best country songs of 2023 fit snugly over your life and experiences. Each is written from personal experiences, but somehow, translate as if they were custom to each of us.

We've loved, we've longed, we've lost and we've cut loose in the country.

Airplay charts, sales data and streaming numbers helped make this list of country music's Top 40 songs of 2023 , but staff and Taste of Country reader opinion were most influential. Songs included on previous Top Country Songs lists were not eligible. A song may have been released in 2022, but it had to have the majority of recorded airplay or impact this year to count. Gallery Credit: Billy Dukes

Most Popular Country Album From the Year You Were Born Find out which country singer dominated on this list of the most popular albums from the year you were born or graduated high school.

This list is based on sales date from the Soundscan era (1991 to 2022) and total weeks spent atop Billboard's Hot Country Albums chart (1964-1990).

In 1999, Shania Twain 's Come on Over album became the first to top the year-end chart in back-to-back years, but that feat has been done four times since, most recently in 2022. Which country album defined your childhood? Scroll down to find out. Gallery Credit: Billy Dukes