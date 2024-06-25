Post Malone Coming Home to Central New York for F-1 Trillion Tour
Post Malone is coming home for what could be one of the biggest concerts in Central New York.
The F-1 Trillion Tour will feature a collection of country songs.
The tour will make a stop at the Empower Federal Credit Union Amphitheater at Lakeview in Syracuse on Saturday, September 14.
Tickets go on sale Monday, July 1 at 10 AM at Livenation.com or Ticketmaster.
Get Fancy Like at Lakeview
Get ready to get Fancy Like when Walker Hayes brings his Same Drunk tour to the Empower Federal Credit Union Amphitheater.
READ MORE: Fancy Star at Lakeview
Who: Walker Hayes
When: Thursday, August 29 at 7:30 PM
Where: Empower Federal Credit Union Amphitheater at Lakeview
Tickets go on sale Friday, April 12 at 10 AM at Livenation.com.
Get a Little Sideways
Get ready to get a little sideways. Dierks Bentley is bringing his 'Gravel and Gold' tour to the Empower Federal Credit Union Amphitheater this summer.
READ MORE: Dierks Bentley Leaves Mark at the Utica Aud
Who: Dierks Bentley with Chase Rice & Randy Rogers Band
When: Friday, August 16 at 7 PM
Where: Empower Federal Credit Union Amphitheater at Lakeview
Grab Your Rowdy Friends
Grab all your rowdy friends. Hank Williams Jr will be at Lakeview in Syracuse next summer, joining the growing list of stars performing at the Empower Federal Credit Union Amphitheater to get you into a "Country State of Mind."
READ MORE: Grab Your Rowdy Friends for Hank Jr Concert in Syracuse
Who: Hank Williams Jr with Whiskey Myers
When: Saturday, August 24 at 7 PM
Where: Empower Federal Credit Union Amphitheater at Lakeview
Jason Aldean Throwing Lakeview Party
Jason Aldean is throwing a Lakeview party in Syracuse. He's bringing his 'Highway Desperado' tour to the newly named Empower Federal Credit Union Amphitheater. Hailey Whitters, Chase Matthew, Austin Snell, and Dee Jay Silver will be along for the ride.
READ MORE: Jason Aldean Throwin' His Kinda Party in Syracuse
Who: Jason Aldean
When: Thursday, July 11 at 7 PM
Where: Empower Federal Credit Union Amphitheater at Lakeview
Jordan Davis at Lakeview
'Take It From Me'... you'll want to see Jordan Davis when he comes to Syracuse, the first Lakeview concert announced for 2024.
The 2024 Damn Good Time Tour will stop at Lakeview and Mitchell Tenpenny and Ashley Cooke will be along for the ride.
Who: Jordan Davis, Mitchell Tenpenny, Ashley Cooke
When: Thursday, July 18 at 7 PM
Where: Empower Federal Credit Union Amphitheater
Read More: Jordan Davis Makes 4 Stops in New York
Lakeview Concert Tickets
Tickets for all shows are available at Tickemaster.com.
READ MORE: Kids Get In For Free to 5 Lakeview Concerts For First Time
Who would you like to see at Empower Federal Credit Union Amphitheater this summer? Let us know in our station app.
