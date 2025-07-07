Have you ever dreamed of living in a piece of history? Here’s your chance with a one-of-a-kind former funeral home in Port Leyden, New York.

Priced at $119K, this nearly 5,000 square feet property features 3 bedrooms upstairs and a massive main floor begging for vision—and some serious elbow grease.

On the first floor, you’ll find a kitchen, a half bath, laundry and pantry space, a large dining room, and three spacious rooms ready to be whatever you dream up—living spaces, offices, studios, even a business. Upstairs, there are three bedrooms with beautiful hardwood floors and a full bathroom. And that’s not all—head down to the basement and you’ll discover a fully finished room that adds nearly 900 square feet of extra space! Outside, the property features a detached garage, a second garage, and a large storage barn—plenty of room for parking, projects, or equipment."

Why This Property Feels Like A Movie Dream

Fans of the 1991 film My Girl will instantly feel a nostalgic vibe—Vada’s family funeral home, the funeral scenes, even the unique charm. In the movie, Vada grapples with loss in a house where death is literally part of daily life. Dreaming of living in one? It’s more than wallpaper—it’s story. This isn't a new concept either. People transform these spaces into something special all the time.

How People Are Reinventing Funeral Homes Across America

A Reddit thread discussing funeral homes that include living quarters noted it's about 5% of cases—mostly owners who lived next door or upstairs. Meanwhile, repurposed mortuaries have found new life as homes, restaurants, B&Bs, and offices. A blog lists nine such transformations across the U.S.—from coffee shops to haunted inns.

Potential Ideas For Transformation

Live/Work Loft

Keep the upstairs bedrooms intact and renovate the main area into an office, or shared creative space. With the high ceilings and original woodwork, the historic charm already sells itself.

Multi‑unit Rental

Turn the lower floors into 2–3 cozy apartments while living upstairs. Passive income, anyone in this economy?

Event Venue

Use the airy main hall for gatherings like art shows, workshops, or private dinners. The building’s backstory gives it storytelling appeal.

Boutique Café or Mental Wellness Center

Capitalize on the “spooky-but-safe” vibe with a café or a calm space for meditation, yoga, or support groups. Repurposed mortuaries now include recovery centers and B&Bs.

Make History Your Next Investment

At just $119,000—with practical TLC—this former funeral home could become a creative icon in Port Leyden. It’s a slice of Americana, a living My Girl nod, and a renovation opportunity rolled into one. Call River Hills Properties at 315-864-3671 and bring your vision to life.

