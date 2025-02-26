Popular ATV Event Canceled in Upstate New York After 19 Years

We hate to be the bearer of bad news, but after 19 amazing years, a popular ATV event is no more in Upstate New York.

The 20th Annual SNIRT Run will not be happening in 2025.

The Barnes Corners Sno-Pals is a not-for-profit club with volunteers helping maintain over 110 miles of trails in Jefferson and Lewis County. More than 19,000 riders used the trails last year.

The club depend on donations and fundraising like the SNIRT Run to help cover the cost of maintaining the trails.

Credit - NYS Department of Environmental Conservation Credit - NYS Department of Environmental Conservation loading...

2024 SNIRT Run Challenges

The 2024 SNIRT Run faced significant challenges due to New York State mass gathering regulations, insurance requirements imposed by Lewis County, and local laws limiting the dates on which trails could be used in certain towns. These factors created complications that impacted the planning and execution of the event.

The club has been working on changing the format of the event for 2025 to continue with the tradition, without any success.

"Unfortunately, we have recently learned of the new requirements of the county and in conjunction with the current requirements of the Towns and NYS mass gathering permit it has become reality that we cannot meet them," the club said in a press release.

Credit - FS-Stock from Getty Images Credit - FS-Stock from Getty Images loading...

2025 SNIRT Run Canceled

The Board of Director and Membership of Barnes Corners Sno-Pals voted to cancel the 2025 SNIRT run and there's no word on if and when it'll ever come back.

Despite the cancelation of the SNIRT Run, the club's largest fundraiser, it will not have any effect on the remainder of the 2025 seasons grooming efforts.

Get our free mobile app