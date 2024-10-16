Political Signs Stolen, Property Damaged in Central New York

Remember the days of having a difference of opinion and still being able to get along. Those days seem to be long gone.

There have been multiple reports of Harris/Walz and other Democratic campaign signs being stolen in Central New York. There have also been damage at homes of Oneida County Democratic Committee members.

The Oneida County Democratic Committee says this behavior is completely unacceptable.

"Political expression is a constitutional right, and we strongly condemn these acts of theft and vandalism."

Democratic political signs being stolen in Oneida County Credit - Oneida County Democratic Committee loading...

Free Speech

What happened to free speech?

Displaying political signs is protected under the free speech provisions of both the United States and New York State constitutions. Removing those signs and vandalizing property are crimes punishable under New York State Law.

"I have been in contact with Sheriff Rob Maciol regarding this matter, and I want to remind everyone that altering, defacing, or stealing political signage is a criminal offense, and we urge everyone to respect the law," said Mitchell Ford, Chair of the Oneida County Democratic Committee. "While we all have the right to disagree with a person’s views, we do not have the right to steal or damage another person’s property."

If you have had a political sign stolen or your property damaged, you're asked to report the incident to local law enforcement and the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office at 315-736-0141.

The Oneida County Democratic Committee is also encouraging everyone to check with neighbors to see if they have any video footage that may have caught those responsible.

"We must ensure that all residents of Oneida County are able to freely express their political views without fear of theft or damage to their property."

Get our free mobile app