More Police Patrols on Central New York Roads Before Halloween

If you're heading out for Halloween parties, taking the kids trick-or-treating or making a few stops around Central New York this week, keep an eye on the road — and your speedometer.

New York State Police and local law enforcement are increasing patrols across the state through Halloween, and that includes roads throughout our area. The goal is to catch drivers who are speeding, distracted, or driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

The enforcement campaign will run through Saturday, October 31. Drivers can expect additional DWI patrols and sobriety checkpoints during that time.

What Central New York Drivers Should Know

Whether you're driving through Utica, Rome, heading out on Route 12 or Route 8, or traveling on the back roads between local communities, it's a good time to slow down and pay attention.

Halloween means more people will be out after dark, especially children going from house to house looking for candy. And around here, where many roads have limited lighting, a child in a dark costume can be difficult to see.

During last year's Halloween campaign, law enforcement officers issued 44,545 citations across New York. That included 1,210 tickets for impaired driving and 8,701 for speeding.

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Halloween Is Especially Dangerous for Pedestrians

Halloween is supposed to be about costumes, candy, and a little spooky fun, but the numbers surrounding pedestrian safety are sobering.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, 201 people were killed in alcohol-related crashes during Halloween-night periods between 2019 and 2024 when at least one driver involved had a blood alcohol concentration of .01 or higher.

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Research published in the Journal of the American Medical Association found that the risk of pedestrian fatalities is 43 percent higher on Halloween than on other nights.

For local families planning to trick-or-treat, it's a reminder to stay alert. Parents should make sure children can be seen in the dark, use sidewalks when available, and cross streets carefully. Drivers should slow down in residential neighborhoods and watch for kids who may dart into the road.

Photo by Nils Huenerfuerst on Unsplash A group of people standing in front of a building

Plan Your Ride Before the Party

If Halloween plans involve alcohol, figure out how you're getting home before heading out. Have a designated driver, arrange a rideshare, or call a taxi. Getting behind the wheel impaired isn't worth the risk to you or someone else.

New York also offers the STOP-DWI Foundation's “Have a Plan” mobile app, which helps users find taxi services, organize a designated driver list, and learn more about impaired driving laws and penalties.

As Halloween approaches here in Central New York, enjoy the parties, take the kids out for candy, and have some fun. Just remember to drive sober, put the phone away, and watch for those little ghosts and goblins on our roads.