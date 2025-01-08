Plow Drivers Across Central New York Receive One Incredible Thank You

Municipal plow drivers across Central New York are receiving one amazing thank you in Utica Wednesday night.

The Utica Comets are showing their appreciation for municipal plow drivers with a special gesture. Those who work hard clearing snow to keep the community safe and moving can enjoy a night of hockey on the house. That's right, FREE Comets tickets. The Comets are offering free tickets to their Wednesday game against the Syracuse Crunch at the Adirondack Bank Center. WKTV does report there are some requirements:

"We posted it on our website," said Adam Pawlick, Vice President of the Utica Comets. The offer is available to all municipal employees who work in snow removal. To claim the tickets, eligible workers need to fill out a form at uticacomets.com/snow. The only requirement is to use a government-issued email address (a .gov email) for verification purposes.

The game is scheduled for Wednesday at 7PM. If you’re a municipal snow removal worker, don’t miss this chance to unwind and cheer on the Comets. Head to their website, sign up, and get ready for a a fun evening of hockey.

