What Are Planes Dropping From Sky in Central New York

What are those low-flying planes dropping in New York State?

For the next few weeks, things will be falling from the sky in several counties across the state, including Central New York. It's all in an effort to reduce the rabies in wild animals.

Rabies is a serious public health concern and the USDA says while it's almost always fatal once symptoms appear, it's also is 100 percent preventable.

600,000 Vaccines in 14 Counties

More than 600,000 rabies vaccines will be air-dropped in 14 different counties from August 12 through August 21.

Cattaraugus

Chautauqua

Clinton

Erie

Essex

Genesee

Jefferson

Lewis

Niagara

Oneida

Orleans

Oswego

St. Lawrence

Wyoming

The bait is filled with a liquid vaccine that is coated with a sweet attractant. The USDA says when animals bite into it the vaccine releases into their mouth and they develop immunity from rabies.

Not Fatal to Humans

Humans and pets cannot get rabies from coming into contact with the bait. However, everyone is asked to leave so the animals will find it.

If your or your pet touches the bait don't panic. It's not fatal but it can cause skin irritations. Just wash with warm water and soap. If you have questions, there is a toll-free number on each packet that people can call.

