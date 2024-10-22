A professional Central New York photographer is lucky to be alive after being attacked by a dog during a photoshoot.

Christina Wall has been shooting professional photos for more than a decade.

Hundreds of those pictures include dogs. Sometimes her own 4 legged friends even make their way into the shot.

Session Takes Turn

One of those photo sessions was unlike any other and Wall wishes she'd have listened to her gut.

"I had this odd feeling that a client's dog wasn’t going to be nice," Wall said. "I asked multiple times."

Wall's instincts were right. The Cane Corso dog was fine during the photo session but as soon as she was done the dog came for her. "I didn't provoke the animal. He just bolted."

Luckily Wall knew the worst thing she could do was run. Instead, she stayed calm and used a telephone pole to keep between her and the dog. "I kept moving around the pole because if I would've run, I would've died."

The first bite was on Christina's back but the dog didn't puncture any skin. The second time was on her arm. "It was a rip and a puncture. Thankfully he didn't grab hold."

The dog tried to grab on twice more but thankfully was unsuccessful.

"I did for a split millisecond debated over what was more valuable; my camera because I knew it would probably get bit, or my life. Obviously I picked my life."

37 Seconds

Video of the attack, from start to finish, is only 37 seconds. "That's all it took. I could've been dead."

Wall received 3 stitches, a tetanus shot, and antibiotics. However, she's in more emotional pain than physical and now suffers from anxiety.

"My chest tightens up every time I see a dog, which sucks."

Trust Your Gut

Wall has always trusted her clients to not put her in harm's way, but she may rethink doing photo sessions with dogs in the future and she'll definitely trust her instincts.

"Going forward if I have a bad feeling about a dog or situation I will just trust my gut more."

She also hopes her traumatic experience is a lesson for others. "Don't run. Stay calm and just maneuver your body. If I would've run or froze up, I would've been done."

Wall plans to get a tattoo that reads 37 seconds to remember that fateful day. "That's what stuck in my mind. I'm so thankful to be alive."

