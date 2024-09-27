Where Over 4,700 Pheasants Are Being Released for Hunting Season in New York
Are you ready for pheasant hunting in New York? Nearly 5,000 ring-necked pheasants are being released for the fall season.
The regular pheasant hunting season opens on Saturday, October 19 in Western New York.
There's also a special youth-only pheasant hunting weekend on October 12-13, to give junior hunters (ages 12-15 years old) an opportunity to hunt with a licensed adult.
Pheasant Locations
The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) is releasing 4,750 adult Ring-necked Pheasants on lands open to public hunting. 1,250 will be released for the youth weekend.
Allegany County
New Hudson: 366 birds - Hanging Bog WMA along New Hudson Road and Brown Road.
Almond: 148 birds - Klipnocky State Forest NE corner of Gas Springs Rd/Roots Rd
Birdsall: 184 birds - Keeney Swamp WMA Route 15B, off North parking area
Cattaraugus County
Conewango-Randolph: 229 birds - Conewango Swamp WMA – Between Route 241 and Conewango Creek
Red House: 294 birds - Allegany State Park, Wolf Run Road., Upper Bay State Road
Farmersville: 229 birds - Harwood Lake Multiple Use Area
South Valley: 229 birds - Allegheny Reservoir WMA - Bone Run off Onoville Road
Chautauqua County
Sherman: 229 birds - Alder Bottom Wildlife Management Area – off Idora Road and Route 76
Erie County
Brant: 219 birds - East of Mileblock Road, south of Milestrip Road
Collins: 249 birds - Zoar Valley Multiple Use Area, south of Vail and Unger Road
North Collins: 249 birds - Clear Lake WMA, north of Genesee Rd, west of Rt 75
Niagara County
Lewiston: 210 birds - Joseph Davis State Park
Newfane: 140 birds - East of Hess Road, near Charlotteville Road
Wilson: 210 birds - Wilson-Tuscarora State Park
Somerset: 210 birds - Golden Hill State Park & 112 birds - West of Hosmer Rd., north of West Somerset Rd.
Hartland: 140 birds - Hartland Swamp WMA – west of Rt. 108 and south of Town Line Rd
Wyoming County
Middlebury: 1092 birds - Carlton Hill Multiple Use Area and Sulphur Springs Hill Fish and Wildlife Management Act Cooperative Hunting Area, 5 miles north of Warsaw
Ask Permission on Private Land
Before hunting on private land, hunters are reminded to ask for permission from the owner. The DEC says many of the release sites are available for hunting because of the cooperation of private landowners.
"Good hunter and landowner relations are critical to ensure these areas remain open to hunting in future years."
Hunters should also review the 2024-2025 New York State Hunting and Trapping Regulations Guide before heading out into the fields.
