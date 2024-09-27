Where Over 4,700 Pheasants Are Being Released for Hunting Season in New York

Are you ready for pheasant hunting in New York? Nearly 5,000 ring-necked pheasants are being released for the fall season.

The regular pheasant hunting season opens on Saturday, October 19 in Western New York.

There's also a special youth-only pheasant hunting weekend on October 12-13, to give junior hunters (ages 12-15 years old) an opportunity to hunt with a licensed adult.

Pheasant Locations

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) is releasing 4,750 adult Ring-necked Pheasants on lands open to public hunting. 1,250 will be released for the youth weekend.

Allegany County

New Hudson: 366 birds - Hanging Bog WMA along New Hudson Road and Brown Road.

Almond: 148 birds - Klipnocky State Forest NE corner of Gas Springs Rd/Roots Rd

Birdsall: 184 birds - Keeney Swamp WMA Route 15B, off North parking area

Cattaraugus County

Conewango-Randolph: 229 birds - Conewango Swamp WMA – Between Route 241 and Conewango Creek

Red House: 294 birds - Allegany State Park, Wolf Run Road., Upper Bay State Road

Farmersville: 229 birds - Harwood Lake Multiple Use Area

South Valley: 229 birds - Allegheny Reservoir WMA - Bone Run off Onoville Road

Chautauqua County

Sherman: 229 birds - Alder Bottom Wildlife Management Area – off Idora Road and Route 76

Erie County

Brant: 219 birds - East of Mileblock Road, south of Milestrip Road

Collins: 249 birds - Zoar Valley Multiple Use Area, south of Vail and Unger Road

North Collins: 249 birds - Clear Lake WMA, north of Genesee Rd, west of Rt 75

Niagara County

Lewiston: 210 birds - Joseph Davis State Park

Newfane: 140 birds - East of Hess Road, near Charlotteville Road

Wilson: 210 birds - Wilson-Tuscarora State Park

Somerset: 210 birds - Golden Hill State Park & 112 birds - West of Hosmer Rd., north of West Somerset Rd.

Hartland: 140 birds - Hartland Swamp WMA – west of Rt. 108 and south of Town Line Rd

Wyoming County

Middlebury: 1092 birds - Carlton Hill Multiple Use Area and Sulphur Springs Hill Fish and Wildlife Management Act Cooperative Hunting Area, 5 miles north of Warsaw

Ask Permission on Private Land

Before hunting on private land, hunters are reminded to ask for permission from the owner. The DEC says many of the release sites are available for hunting because of the cooperation of private landowners.

"Good hunter and landowner relations are critical to ensure these areas remain open to hunting in future years."

Hunters should also review the 2024-2025 New York State Hunting and Trapping Regulations Guide before heading out into the fields.

