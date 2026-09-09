If you regularly order your dog's daily supplies from sites like Chewy or Amazon, you might want to double-check your latest delivery.

Vet Plus, Inc. has officially issued a recall for two popular dog supplements sold under the "Fi" brand due to a potential Salmonella contamination.

Recalled Supplements

The recall specifically affects the following:

Get our free mobile app

180-gram containers of the Fi Calming supplement, Lot 26118.

180-gram containers of the Fi 8-in-1 Formula, Lot 26159.

The issue stems from a contaminated ingredient provided by an outside supplier, and production is completely on hold while investigators figure out exactly what went wrong.

The Risks

We usually think of pet food recalls as just an issue for our four-legged friends, but Salmonella is tricky because it can easily transfer to humans.

READ MORE: Registration Opens Soon For Popular Boolermaker Kids Run In Utica

If your dog gets sick, you might notice them acting unusually lethargic, running a fever, throwing up, or dealing with diarrhea.

However, even if your dog seems perfectly fine, you can still get sick yourself just by handling the supplement or cleaning up the yard.

For humans, an infection means a rough couple of days with stomach cramps, fever, and nausea, so thorough hand-washing is absolutely crucial right now.

What to Do

So, what's the next step if you find one of these lot numbers sitting in your cupboard?

Don't bother trying to box it back up to ship it to Amazon or Chewy.

READ MORE: 153 Million IDs Leaked, What It Means For New York State Drivers

The FDA is advising everyone to seal the container up tightly and toss it straight into the garbage so no other animals can get into it.

If your dog has already been snacking on either of these formulas and seems a little under the weather, don't wait to give your vet a call right away to get them checked out.