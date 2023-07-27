New York Rail Bikes Welcome Pets for an Unfurgettable Adventure

New York Rail Bikes Welcome Pets for an Unfurgettable Adventure

Pack up the pets for a day on the rails. One rail bike company in New York is allowing animals to take an unfurgettable adventure for one month this summer.

Rail Explorers, with 5 locations across the country, including one in Cooperstown and another in the Catskills, is allowing dogs to ride the rails all August long. They'll even receive a free dog biscuit, bandana, and dog mat during the ride.

The best part is, man's best friend rides for free. But only one pet is allowed per bike and they must meet weight restrictions.

Read More: 11 Magical Rail Bike Trips You Can Take Through Majestic NY Mountains

Ride After Dark

Experience the magic of the Catskill Mountains after dark. Evening lantern tours are offered at both the Catskill and Cooperstown locations. Travel through the forest, under the light of the moon with lanterns on your rail bike for the 8-mile round trip.

Night tours are offered on the weekends only.

Fireside Tours

Enjoy a Fireside Tour on the Milford Track in Cooperstown. Bring your own marshmallows (or purchase at check-in) to enjoy twilight along the Susquehanna River.

Get more information on rail bikes in the Catskills and Cooperstown and book your trip at Rail Explorers on Facebook or RailExplorers.net.

