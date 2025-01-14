Massive Recall in New York Could be Dangerous to Your Pet

Attention, New York pet parents—there’s an important recall you need to know about, especially if you have cats.

A popular pet food is under scrutiny, and it could be dangerous for both kitties and humans.

Nearly 1,500 pounds food is being recalled over Salmonella concerns. The contamination was discovered after a complaint of a sick pet led to testing, with the US Food & Drug Administration (FDA) confirming the results.

Salmonella in Pets

Salmonella can make pets sick with symptoms like lethargy, diarrhea (sometimes bloody), vomiting, fever, or abdominal pain.

Even pets that seem healthy can spread it to others, including humans. If your furry friend shows any of these symptoms, contact your vet right away.

Blue Ridge Beef Recall

Blue Ridge Beef recalled their 2 lb Kitten Mix logs. The raw pet foot that could be contaminated with Salmonella was sold in several states, including New York.

If this sounds like something in your freezer, it’s time to take action.

Steps to Take

If you have this product:

Don’t use it. Return it to the store for a refund or throw it out.

Clean everything—pet bowls, storage containers, and your hands after handling it.

Do not donate it or feed it to any animals.

If you have questions, you can contact Blue Ridge Beef at blueridgebeefnc@yahoo.com or 704-873-2072.

