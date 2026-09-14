If you thought the giant trolls at The Wild Center were impressive, wait until you meet the newest one.

There’s a brand-new reason to head to Tupper Lake, and this one isn’t going anywhere.

The Wild Center has unveiled Patrick Sapling, a massive new troll sculpture created by internationally known artist Thomas Dambo. And there’s something pretty special about this one: Patrick Sapling is the first permanent Thomas Dambo troll in New York State.

Meet Patrick Sapling

The Wild Center introduced visitors to the TROLLS: Save the Humans exhibit, featuring six giant troll sculptures made from recycled materials.

These aren't your typical little trolls hiding under a bridge. They're HUGE sculptures that turn a walk through the Adirondacks into something that feels like you've stepped into a storybook.

Meet the Wild Trolls of the Forest Meet the six towering troll sculptures, crafted from recycled materials, each with its own unique story and message about nature, sustainability, and hope that will debut at The Wild Center in Tupper Lake in 2026. Gallery Credit: Credit - Polly McAdams

The Trolls Are Staying Put

When The Wild Center first brought the trolls to the Adirondacks, they quickly became one of those attractions people wanted to see for themselves. They're hard to miss, and even harder to forget once you've stood next to one.

But this time around, there's a big difference.

Patrick Sapling isn't part of a temporary exhibit that will disappear after a season. He's here to stay.

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His arrival gives New York its first permanent troll by the Danish artist, whose work can be found in locations around the world.

That means if you didn't make it to The Wild Center to see the trolls before, you've got another reason to put it on your Adirondack day-trip list.

Credit - 'Courtesy Atlanta Botanical Garden' Credit - 'Courtesy Atlanta Botanical Garden'

A Giant Addition to an Already Pretty Cool Place

The Wild Center already has plenty going on, from Wild Walk and its treetop bridges to animal encounters, trails, interactive exhibits, and the Raquette River. The center also has 54,000 square feet of indoor exhibit space and 115 acres to explore.

So, if you're looking for something a little different to do in the Adirondacks, keep Patrick Sapling in mind. Grab the family, head to Tupper Lake, and see if you can find New York's newest permanent giant troll.

And don't forget your camera. I'm guessing Patrick Sapling is going to be showing up in a LOT of family photos.