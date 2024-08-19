Check Your Chicken! Over 150,000 Pounds of Tenders & Nuggets Recalled

Check your chicken! More than 150,000 pounds of tenders and nuggets are being recalled for possible metal wire.

Ready-to-eat chicken nuggets or tenders provide an easy to make meal, especially when you've worked all day and the kids are hungry. But those convenient bags of chicken that may parents have in their freezers, could cause problems.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service USDA announced a Perdue Food recall due to possible metal contamination.

The problem was discovered after Perdue received consumer complaints about metal wire embedded in the product.

Chicken Tenders

29-oz. (1.81-lbs.) vacuum-sealed plastic packages containing “PERDUE CHICKEN BREAST TENDERS

Best If Used By date of “03 23 25” represented on the back of the package.

Organic Nuggets

22-oz. (1.38-lbs.) vacuum-sealed plastic packages containing “PERDUE Simply Smart ORGANICS Breaded CHICKEN BREAST NUGGETS”

Best If Used By date of “03 23 25” represented on the back of the package.

Butcher Box Nuggets

22-oz. (1.38-lbs.) vacuum-sealed packages containing “BUTCHERBOX Organic Chicken Breast Nuggets”

Best If Used By date of “03 23 25” represented on the back of the package.

Throw Away or Return Recalled Product

The good news is, there have been "no confirmed reports of adverse reactions" from anyone eating the recalled chicken.

Check your freezer for the frozen packages of chicken. If you have one of the recalled products, throw it away for take it back to the place you bought it for a refund.

Anyone with questions about the recall can contact Perdue Consumer Care at 1-866-866-3703. Food safety questions can be answered on the USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline at 888-MPHotline (888-674-6854).

