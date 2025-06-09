After 14 flavorful years, one of your favorite Mexican restaurants in New Hartford is closing for good.

Pedro’s Kitchen—known for its sizzling fajitas, hearty burritos, and warm hospitality—is closing its doors on June 21st. The beloved Mexican restaurant, which first opened in Vernon before relocating to New Hartford, shared the news in a heartfelt Facebook post that left longtime customers both nostalgic and emotional.

“To our beloved amigos,” the post begins, “Fourteen years ago, we opened our doors in Vernon with nothing more than a passion for making delicious Mexican food and a dream to share it with you.” What they didn’t have in business experience, Pedro and Debbie made up for with heart—and tacos.

Why New Hartford Fell in Love with Pedro’s

Customers didn’t just come for the food. They came for the people.

“You taught us how to be restaurateurs—one taco, one smile, one ‘¡Más salsa, por favor!’ at a time”

Pedro’s Kitchen became the backdrop to countless memories: first dates, family dinners, little league post-game meals, and birthdays celebrated over churros and horchata.

Who could forget the Cinco de Mayo celebrations with mariachi bands playing so loud they “shook the windows”? Or the snowy nights when loyal customers still made the trek for a plate of enchiladas?

Now, Pedro and Debbie are looking toward retirement.

“It’s bittersweet to say, but our last day of service will be June 21st. Before we hang our aprons up for the very last time, we’d love to see your faces once more.”

They’re encouraging customers to stop by, enjoy one last meal, and even share their favorite Pedro’s Kitchen memories and photos on their Facebook post. As they put it best: “We’ll be savoring every single one.” So if Pedro’s was part of your story over the past 14 years, there’s still time to say goodbye—and grab one last bite before June 21st.

