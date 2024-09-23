Another National Chain Closes Store in New York

Another national retail store is closing in Central New York.

The list of stores closings continues to grow. In the last few months alone, LL Flooring announced they were going out of business and Big Lots filed bankruptcy.

It looks like the party is over for nearly 40 Party City stores in 17 states, including New York.

The company filed for chapter 11 bankruptcy. A few months later there was a plan introduced to reduce their debt by $1 billion, and the chain was able to exit bankruptcy, according to Yahoo.com.

The company still had to close a number of locations and one in Central New York is the latest to take a hit.

7 Party City Locations Closing in New York

Most of the closures first announced were in New York City, with a few in Western New York.

Bronx: Throggs Neck Shopping Center, 815 Hutchinson River Parkway

Bronx: Broadway Plaza, 171 W. 230th St.

Buffalo: Boulevard Consumer Square, 4090 Maple Road

Irondequoit: Culver Ridge Plaza, 2255 E. Ridge Road

Manhattan: 223 W. 34th St.

Manhattan: 301 W. 125th St.

Staten Island: The Boulevard, 2636 Hylan Blvd.

Onondaga Party City to Close

The Party City in the Northern Lights Plaza in Salina will be shutting its doors in January, according to News Channel 9.

With the closure that leaves just one store in Onondaga County inside the Marshalls Plaza on Erie Boulevard East in Dewitt. The Party City on Commercial Drive in New Hartford is not affected by the closings and remains open.

