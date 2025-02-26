Popular Country Group Heading To Central New York Summer Festival

One North Carolina-based country band will be welcomed as the Friday night headliner of one classic Central New York summer festival.

Parmalee will be welcomed as the Friday night headliner of Oswego Harborfest 2025 on Friday July 25th:

The North Carolina quartet boast four #1 singles on Billboard’s Country Airplay charts: “Carolina,” “Just The Way” (with Blanco Brown), “Take My Name” and “Gonna Love You.” Their next album, “Fell In Love With A Cowgirl,” will be released in April. All shows at Harborfest are free of charge."

Parmalee will bring their biggest hits and songs to Harborfest’s Breitbeck Park Constellation stage Friday, July 25th at 9:15PM. Best part, the show is free.

Rising Canadian star Amanda Keeles will perform before Parmalee at 6:45PM. Also enjoy Central New York favorites Chris Taylor and the Custom Taylor Band starting at 5PM.

“We’re thrilled to have performers of the stature of Parmalee here,” said Dan Harrington, Executive Director. “It’s going to be a great night of music, in the Harborfest tradition. You’ll also discover a performer to watch in Amanda Keeles and enjoy the classic sounds of Chris Taylor and his band. You can bring your lawn chairs to the show but make sure to leave some space in front of you so you can dance!”

Harborfest is an annual tradition in Oswego. More than 50,000 people attend each year. The festival features live music from more than two dozen bands and performers, food, rides, and the "biggest and best fireworks show" in Upstate New York. The 2025 festival will take place July 24th through July 27th 2025. Learn more online here.

