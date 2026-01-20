Looks like there’s one less place to grab a bite at Sangertown Mall. One of the restaurants has closed up shop.

While it’s bittersweet, the owners of Paradise Eatery, Megan & Amadou, say it wasn’t an easy decision. They’re shifting their full focus to their Herkimer location, which has been booming and needs all their attention.

Sangertown was their very first step into the restaurant world, and over the years, it’s been part of so many memories—lunches with friends, family dinners, and just everyday moments that became part of the journey.

“We are so grateful for everyone who walked through those doors and became part of our story,” the owners said.

Herkimer & DoorDash Have You Covered

The good news? You can still get your favorites at their Herkimer location, and if you can’t make it there, DoorDash has you covered.

So yeah, Sangertown loses a dining option, but the spirit of this place is very much alive. The owners thanked everyone for their support and promised this isn’t the end—just a new chapter.

January Closings

2026 is starting off rough for Central New York. From national chains to beloved local restaurants and businesses, closures are hitting the region hard—and more are expected in the coming months.

Here’s a look at what we’ve already lost in just the first few weeks of the year. Let’s hope it’s not a preview of what’s to come.