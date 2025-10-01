Central New York seniors are leaving their mark, one parking spot at a time.

During Aaron Fiorini’s first year as principal at Camden High School, he was approached with a simple but exciting idea—why not let seniors paint their own parking spots? An idea that was inspired by a program at another school quickly caught on.

For a $20 donation to the senior class, students could personalize the very spots where they park every day, showing off their creativity while supporting their classmates.

Special Paint & Generous Donations

Students are free to buy paint from any store they choose. Fiorini says Carpenter Paint and Hardware in Camden has gone above and beyond, helping the kids find the right products at discounted prices.

To keep everyone safe, a special type of paint is required so that the parking spots don’t become slippery, and generous donations from district staff help cover costs for students who might not be able to afford it.

More Than Colorful Expression

The painted spots are more than just a colorful expression—they last all year and have become a highlight for the school community.

Families often come out to help paint, making it a fun, hands-on event. Students love the chance to show their personalities, and the excitement has spread to staff as well, who now get to join in the tradition.

“What started as a simple idea has grown into a meaningful, community-driven tradition that builds school spirit and brings everyone together,” said Fiorini. “It’s one of the many steps we’ve taken to create a positive school culture, and it’s been a powerful one.”

Seniors Leave Their Mark

The project has not only given seniors a unique way to leave their mark, but it has also become a symbol of community, creativity, and pride—showing just how much a small idea can grow when students, staff, and families come together.