Paid Casting Call In Lake Placid For New York Tourism

If you love the outdoors, and Lake Placid here in Upstate New York, this could be the easiest money you ever make.

A non-union tourism shoot for the state of New York is taking place in Lake Placid on January 29th 2025, and the casting team is looking for local talent to feature.

The production seeks families and individuals to showcase the beauty and activities of winter in Lake Placid. Families of three (two parents and one preteen or teen) who are comfortable ice skating are encouraged to apply. Compensation is $400 per adult and $350 for minors. Real families or individuals are welcome to submit, but applicants should feel safe and confident on ice.

Additionally, the casting team is searching for four individuals, aged 20-50, who are comfortable with cross-country skiing. This role offers $400 per person and features a mild, entry-level skiing course. No professional experience is necessary, but applicants should enjoy outdoor activities and be able to perform safely on camera.

Here's How To Apply- Don't Delay

To apply, email casting director Karlie Loland-Ringer at klrcreativegroup@gmail.com with the subject line “LAKE PLACID.” Include the name(s) of all participants, two unfiltered current photos, your location, the role you’re applying for, and your best contact number.

Submissions are due by Monday, January 20, 2025, at 9:00 AM. If selected, someone from the team will reach out.

Let's be honest- This is a fantastic opportunity and a super fun one to be part of a project celebrating New York's winter magic. If you love winter time in New York, what do you have to lose by applying?

