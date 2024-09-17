Owners Say Goodbye to Pizzeria They Opened 37 Years Ago in Central New York

After nearly 4 decades the owners of a Central New York pizzeria are stepping down.

Mario and Lucia opened Mario's Pizza on North Main Street in Oriskany Falls in 1987. Today is their last day. The couple is saying goodbye to the business in order to focus on their health.

"We are so sad to say goodbye," the owners shared on social media. "A 37-year journey has ended."

Credit - Mario's Pizzeria/Facebook Credit - Mario's Pizzeria/Facebook loading...

One Final Farewell

The owners are hoping all their friends, family, and customers will stop in one final time on Tuesday, September 17, to say one final goodbye. They would love to see everyone before hanging up their over mitts.

"We thank each and everyone of you for all your support over the 37 years. We're so grateful and appreciative of your love and dedication. This is so hard for us to say goodbye. We hope that you will still keep Mario’s name alive."

Credit - Mario's Pizzeria/Facebook Credit - Mario's Pizzeria/Facebook loading...

New Owners

Don't worry. Mario's pizzeria isn't going anywhere. The restaurant will stay open.

New owners will be taking over starting Wednesday, September 18. Mario and Lucia wish them all the best in keeping Mario's Pizzeria alive.

"You all made us thrive and able to have an amazing business. We say goodbye, but in our hearts we will always be Mario’s pizzeria."