Ever found yourself thinking, “I’ve always wanted to race an outhouse, but where would I do it?” Well, your time has come — and it’s coming to Upstate New York up faster than you can say “ready, set, flush!”

On February 28, 2026, the charming town of Inlet, New York, will host its annual Frozen Fire & Lights Festival, and yes, that includes the wildly entertaining Outhouse Races. This isn’t just your average winter festival — it’s a celebration of creativity, community, and a little healthy (and hilarious) competition.

Teams from across the region will roll their homemade outhouses down icy tracks, complete with wheels, decorations, and sometimes even a full squad of “plungers” pushing and cheering their way to glory.

Think of it as NASCAR meets your backyard DIY project — only colder, funnier, and with more toilet humor than you ever thought possible. The races are as much about ingenuity as speed, with each outhouse needing to meet specific build specs to compete. The more creative your design, the bigger the laughs from the crowd.

Frozen Fire & Lights Events

But the Outhouse Races are just one highlight of the Frozen Fire & Lights weekend. The festival also features ice and fire displays, lighted snow sculptures, music, food, and family-friendly winter fun that makes Inlet glow long after sunset.

Cross-country skiing

Snowshoeing

Ice skating

Sledding

Cardboard Sled Races

Outhouse Races

Kite decorating, demonstrating, and flying

Bonfire & hot dogs

Fireworks

Whether you’re racing, spectating, or just looking for a unique winter adventure, this event is guaranteed to leave you laughing — and maybe even a little envious of the team with the toilet that actually floats down the track like a champ.

Check out the full schedule at inletny.com.

Winter in the Adirondacks just got a lot funnier — and a little stinkier.