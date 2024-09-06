3 Campers Abandon Out of Control Fire at Campground in Upstate New York

Three campers abandoned an out-of-control fire at one Upstate New York campground.

One of the campers had used gasoline to start the fire in a fire ring at the Lower Saranac Lake campground. However, the fire quickly burned outside the perimeter and rather than trying to put it out, the three people left the island in their boat to avoid getting burned.

The Saranac Lake Fire Department and two Forest Rangers responded and had the 50 foot by 50 foot fire extinguished by around 1 AM.

Campers Ticketed & Thrown Out

Two tickets were issued to the 28-year-old camper who was responsible for starting the fire. One for not clearing three feet from the fire ring and another for not having enough personal floatation devices in a boat.

Rangers brought the campers back to the site to clean up their belongings. All three were evicted from the campground.

Campfire Safety Tips

People cause most wildfires. If we all do our part, they can be prevented. The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation has safety tips when burning outdoors to avoid letting fires get out of control.

Avoid burning on windy days.

Use existing campfire rings when possible.

Build campfires away from overhanging branches, steep slopes, rotten stumps, logs, dry grass and leaves. Pile any extra wood away from the fire.

Campfires must be less than 3 feet in height and 4 feet in diameter. Only charcoal or untreated wood can be used as fuel. A good bed of coals or a small fire surrounded by rocks gives plenty of heat.

Scrape away litter and any burnable material within a 10-foot diameter circle. This will keep the campfire from spreading.

Be sure your match is out. Hold it until it is cold.

Never leave a campfire unattended. Always keep water and hand tools nearby to control the fire, if necessary. Even a small breeze could cause the fire to spread quickly.

Drown the fire with water. Make sure all embers, coals, and sticks are wet. Move rocks as there may be burning embers underneath.

Stir the remains, add more water, and stir again. If you do not have water use dirt. Do not bury your coals as they can smolder and break out.

Consider using a small stove for cooking in remote areas vs making a campfire.

