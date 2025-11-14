The holiday season may still be a few weeks away, but Oswego County is already getting into the festive spirit.

One event each December is the Oswego County Holiday Farmers’ Market, and this year’s vendor lineup has officially been announced. If you love local food, handmade gifts, or simply a cozy place to sip hot chocolate while you shop, you’ll definitely want to mark your calendar.

When and Where Is the Holiday Farmers’ Market?

Cornell Cooperative Extension of Oswego County is once again teaming up with the Greater Mexico Chamber of Commerce to bring the market to life as part of the annual “Christmas in Mexico” celebration. The event is set for Saturday, December 6th, from 9AM to 3PM at the Mexico VFW on Scenic Avenue. That's right along Route 3, just north of the village. The best part? Admission is free, and they’re even handing out complimentary coffee and hot chocolate to keep everyone warm while they browse.

READ MORE: World-Class Santa’s Circus Takes Over Utica

Help support local agriculture and enjoy the handmade, homegrown Christmas products you just can’t find in big box stores. Cornell Cooperative Extension launched the event back in 2009, and it’s only grown more popular, becoming a yearly go-to for families hunting for unique gifts, stocking stuffers, and festive treats.

What You’ll Find From Local Vendors

This year’s vendor list is packed. Shoppers can expect everything from baked goods and honey to handcrafted candles, maple syrup, jams, goat milk soaps, lotions, fresh garlic, woodworking, and plenty more. A few of the standout names include Ashley Lynn Winery, Dancing Goat Farm, Foggy Dew Candle Co., Giddings Goodies, Grace Tyler Estate Winery, Horton’s Honeybees, Lock 1 Distilling Company, Maple Hollow Farm, Pondview Products, and even Rent the Chicken.

How to Get More Information Before You Go

Whether you’re stocking up on holiday goodies, grabbing last-minute gifts, or just want an excuse to spend a December morning surrounded by neighbors and the smell of fresh baked goods, this market delivers every single year. If you want more details about the event, head over to their website or reach out to Jason Stone at 315-963-7286 ext. 203.

These Are The Most Festive Christmas Trees In All Of New York In Upstate New York, where snowflakes dance through the crisp air, we truly have the most festive Christmas trees in New York State.

Gallery Credit: Dave Wheeler