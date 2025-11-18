A bizarre incident in Central New York has left not only the community talking, but the viral moment has reached national news.

A DoorDash driver arrived to deliver food at a home in Oswego and found the customer inside completely nude—and asleep on his couch.

Instead of just leaving, the female driver filmed the man from outside his home and posted the video on social media, where it quickly went viral.

False Sexual Assault Claims

If posting a nude video of someone without their consent wasn’t bad enough, the DoorDash driver claimed the incident was sexual assault, insisting the man was pretending to be asleep and that he exposed himself on purpose.

A police investigation determined the man, who cooperate fully, was unconscious on his couch from drinking and no sexual assault had occurred.

23-year-old Olivia Henderson of Oswego was arrested and is now facing serious charges: Unlawful Surveillance in the Second Degree and Dissemination of an Unlawful Surveillance Image in the First Degree, both felonies.

Get our free mobile app

Video Taken Down

The video, which had millions of views on TikTok, has since been taken down but not before it reached DoorDash. The company released a statement say no one should ever have to experience sexual assault, harassment or abuse. “However, posting a video of a customer in their home and disclosing their personal details publicly is a clear violation of our policies.”

READ MORE: Only 13 States Prohibit Dressing Room Cameras & New York Isn't One of Them

Authorities say the investigation is ongoing and that additional video evidence has been reviewed. The Oswego Police Department is working with the County District Attorney’s Office on the case, and anyone with more information is encouraged to call them confidentially at (315) 342‑8120.

The incident has sparked conversations about privacy and the dangers of sharing other people’s private moments online.

Police stress that recording or posting someone without their consent can carry serious legal consequences, and this case is a reminder to think twice before hitting “record.”