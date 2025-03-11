Central New York Loses Another Family Restaurant After 26 Years

The number of family restaurants closing in Central New York continues to grow.

We've lost Cavallo's in New Hartford, The Inn Between, Modern Malt in Armory Square, The Great Adirondack Steak & Seafood and Brewing Company, Sal's Seafood after 70 years, The Clam Bar, and The Hollywood Restaurant in Ithaca. That's just to name a few.

Another local favorite is closing its doors after 26 years.

Tug Hill Restaurant Closing

Osceola Outpost, may soon be no more in the Tug Hill region.

The Sullivan's opened the restaurant in March of 1999. It was passed down to their children who took over running the family business in April of 2021.

The family broke the sad news on social media. "It is with mixed emotions that we announce the closure of our beloved family restaurant at the end of this month."

Looking for New Owners

The eatery, that was a favorite among snowmobilers, will remain open until March 30. Until then the family hopes to find someone willing to buy the business and keep it running in the future.

"We want to express our deepest gratitude to every single person who has walked through our doors, supported us, and became a part of our story. From our family to yours, thank you for all of the memories, laughter, and shared meals over the years. You have truly made this journey unforgettable."

The decision wasn't an easy one but the Sullivan family wants to change their focus and spend more time on their young family.

