If you live in or around Oriskany, you’ll want to pay attention to this story.

The Mohawk Valley Water Authority (MVWA) crews have been busy fixing a water main break along State Route 69, just east of the village. While the repair work is wrapping up, there’s now a Boil Water Advisory in place for several areas until further notice.

Where the Boil Water Advisory Applies

So, who’s affected? Pretty much the entire Village of Oriskany is on the list, stretching from Shacksbury Road over to 1417 Utica Street. If you live on Cider Street, you’re included too. Residents on Judd Road are under the advisory as well, specifically west of Cider Street out to Airport Road.

What Residents Should and Shouldn’t Do

Now, what does this mean for you? Once water service is restored, everyone in these areas should assume the advisory will last for at least 48 hours. The water needs to be tested to make sure it’s safe before the all-clear is given. Until then, MVWA is urging customers to boil their water for at least two minutes before using it for drinking, cooking, or even brushing your teeth.

There are a couple of other things to keep in mind during this advisory. If your tap water looks cloudy or discolored, don’t use it, especially not the hot water. Pulling cloudy water into your hot water tank can cause an even bigger mess, since you’ll end up needing to flush the entire tank once things clear up. And laundry? Best to hold off.

When Will the Water Be Safe Again?

The good news is that these advisories don’t last forever. Once the MVWA’s testing shows the water is safe, the boil notice will be lifted and things can get back to normal. In the meantime, if you need updates, you can head to the MVWA website.

