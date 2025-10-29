A Fond Farewell: Orchard Hall Restaurant Owners Retire After 33 Years

After more than three decades of serving Sauquoit and the surrounding Central New York community, the owners of Orchard Hall Restaurant are hanging up their aprons and retiring.

The announcement, shared on social media, marks the end of an era for one of the area’s beloved dining spots.

“To our valued customers and friends,” the owners wrote, “with much appreciation and gratitude, we share the news of our retirement from Orchard Hall Restaurant. It has been 33 years filled with fond memories along the way, that we will carry with us for years to come.”

Get our free mobile app

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

New Owners Taking Over

The owners expressed excitement that their legacy will continue under new leadership, with more details about the transition expected in the coming weeks.

For years, Orchard Hall has been a centerpiece for the community, hosting everything from weddings and family gatherings to class reunions, banquets, and cozy dinners.

READ MORE: Decades of Slopes & Snow Tubing Come to an End in CNY

A special shout-out went to their many “regulars,” whose familiar faces were always a welcome sight, as well as local organizations like the Rotary, Optimist, Lions Club, and area fire departments, who frequently relied on the restaurant for events and gatherings.

Final Dinners Served Friday

This Friday is the final night serving dinners and everyone is encouraged to stop by one last time.

“With that, we raise a glass and toast all of you. Thank you from the bottom of our hearts. We are honored and grateful.”

For longtime customers, Orchard Hall isn’t just a restaurant — it’s a place filled with memories, laughter, and community spirit.

While the owners step back, their impact on Sauquoit will be remembered for years to come.