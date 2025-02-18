Operation Snow Devil Begins This Week In Central New York

Operation Snow Devil is now underway in Central New York. What exactly does that mean?

Be on the lookout for our VVS Football Players throughout the Vernon-Verona-Sherril area. They will be out shoveling driveways and sidewalks:

We’re here to help and to give back to our community in any way we can! Please reach out if you or someone you know is in need of assistance!"

If you’re sharing an address for snow removal, please make sure to direct message the VVS Football page or comment on their original post on Facebook here.

Of course the community is loving and supporting this incredible act of kindness from the team:

Amy Kotwica: "I am so unbelievablly proud of the things that Mr McCoy is doing with the football program and instilling such intengrty into our kids! Thank you, more coaches should follow suit."

Diane Marie Hill Mooney: "Great to see this kind of community service from these young men!"

Michael Dunne: "Be good, Do good, god Bless, Go Devils! Great work Coach McCoy!’"

More Freaking Snow in Central New York – Up to 2 Feet!

A Lake Effect Snow Warning is in effect until 6 AM Wednesday, February 19 for most of Central New York.

The National Weather Service says anywhere from 8 to 15 inches could fall in Oneida County and up to 2 feet is possible in Oswego County. That's in addition to the 35 MPH wind gusts creating whiteout conditions and negative wind chills.

"Travel will be very difficult to impossible. Areas of blowing snow will significantly reduce visibility."

Mother Nature should calm down by Thursday and give us a break from the snow and cold temperatures by the weekend. You can read more online here.

