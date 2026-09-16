The United States Postal Service has officially kicked off the 2026 season of Operation Santa, marking the 114th annual operation of a national holiday tradition to transform children's letters into reality.
Operation Santa originally authorized local postmasters to let postal employees and citizens respond to holiday mail addressed to Saint Nick. And it quickly grew into something very special.
Key Dates To Remember
There are a few specific dates to keep in mind as you craft that letter this year.
Now thru November 1st: Letter submission window is open for writers.
November 2nd: Registration opens for prospective letter adopters.
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November 16th: The official letter adoption window opens.
December 5th: Postmark deadline for children's letters.
December 12th: Final day for letter adoption and recommended shipping deadline.
Take Walk Thru Thousands of Hand Carved, Illuminated Pumpkins
The Jack-o-Lantern Blaze is back for 2026. Thousands of hand-carved illuminated pumpkins are a must see in New York.
Gallery Credit: Credit - Polly McAdams