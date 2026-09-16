The USPS Inviting Central New Yorkers To Be Santa’s Helper This Year

The USPS Inviting Central New Yorkers To Be Santa’s Helper This Year

Photo by Fujiphilm on Unsplash

The United States Postal Service has officially kicked off the 2026 season of Operation Santa, marking the 114th annual operation of a national holiday tradition to transform children's letters into reality.

Operation Santa originally authorized local postmasters to let postal employees and citizens respond to holiday mail addressed to Saint Nick. And it quickly grew into something very special.
Key Dates To Remember 
There are a few specific dates to keep in mind as you craft that letter this year.
Now thru November 1st: Letter submission window is open for writers.
November 2nd: Registration opens for prospective letter adopters.
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November 16th: The official letter adoption window opens.
December 5th: Postmark deadline for children's letters.
December 12th: Final day for letter adoption and recommended shipping deadline.
How It Works
Children and families can create their wish lists and mail them to the official workshop address.
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Santa Claus
123 Elf Rd
North Pole, 88888
USPS employees and volunteers open the mail, check that it meets guidelines and securely redact any sensitive personal identifying information before publishing them.
Adopters will then register and complete an identity verification process and browse the digital portal at USPSOperationSanta.com.
Adopters can choose individual letters or entire family packages.
Adopters can purchase gifts either independently or through the program's integrated online shopping catalog and ship them via local Post Office locations.
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Things To Know
While millions view the site, submitting a letter does not automatically guarantee adoption, as the program relies entirely on the generosity of public volunteers.
To ensure fairness and spread the impact, individual adopters are typically capped at adopting up to 15 letters.
Letters written in Spanish are accepted and can be easily filtered using language tools on the website.

Take Walk Thru Thousands of Hand Carved, Illuminated Pumpkins

The Jack-o-Lantern Blaze is back for 2026. Thousands of hand-carved illuminated pumpkins are a must see in New York.

Gallery Credit: Credit - Polly McAdams

Filed Under: Central New York, santa claus
Categories: Christmas, TSM