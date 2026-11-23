Know Someone Who Could Use a Little Holiday Help?

Christmas is supposed to be the most wonderful time of year, but for some, the holidays can bring a little extra stress. Between the cost of gifts, groceries, heating bills, and everyday expenses, making everything work isn't always easy.

And sometimes, what someone needs most has nothing to do with what's going to be under the Christmas tree.

That's where a little holiday kindness can go a long way.

An anonymous local business wants to step up this Christmas and help someone who could really use a break.

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It's About More Than Christmas Presents

Maybe you know a single mom who's working hard to make ends meet but isn't sure how she'll afford Christmas presents for her kids. Maybe there's a family struggling to keep up with utility bills, someone dealing with an unexpected car repair, or a homeowner facing a repair they just can't afford right now.

READ MORE: Little Boy's Christmas Wish - A Hospital Room Filled With Love

It could even be someone who would never ask for help themselves, but you know just how much a little assistance would mean to them.

The idea is simple: help someone in our community who could use a little extra kindness this holiday season.

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How to Nominate Someone

If someone comes to mind, you can send in a nomination by email to Operationkindness26@gmail.com.

Include the person's name, a phone number where they can be reached, what kind of help they need, and a little about why you think they could use some Christmas magic this year.

All nominations need to be submitted by Friday, December 11.

You never know what someone else might be going through behind closed doors. And sometimes, the best gift is knowing someone cares enough to lend a hand.

Let's see if we can make the holidays a little brighter for someone who needs it most.